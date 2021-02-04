TigerIllustrated - Professional approach

CLEMSON -- A glance at the 2021 recruiting rankings finds the usual suspects at or near the top, and produces the standard "rich get richer" type of reaction.

The phrase is somewhat unfair because it sort of suggests these superpowers lucked into this cycle of success building on success, almost like winning the lottery or something.

Anyone who closely watched the most recent 180 minutes of College Football Playoff football understands just how different things look and feel at the top of the mountain.

Middling football is the domain of silly behavior and casual commitment. Cheap shots and individual celebration of the mundane seem prevalent.