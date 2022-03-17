ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- Over the years, Dabo Swinney has used the phrase "bloom where you're planted" to emphasize making the best of your situation whatever that situation is.

A variation of that mantra could be used in DJ Uiagalelei's quest to push past the struggles of last season.

Brandon Streeter believes that a lot will be solved if Uiagalelei blooms where his feet are planted.