Protect this house
CLEMSON -- Before Clemson found its rhythm on its first drive Saturday, Louisville had two chances to intercept DJ Uiagalelei on one play.
His throw on a slant route to Brannon Spector came out hot and wide.
Spector had no shot at it, but corner Kei'Trel Clark did. The ball caromed high into the air, and corner Quincy Riley dived for it.
Fortunately for Clemson, it was ruled incomplete. Fortunately for Clemson, there were precious few camera angles to indicate whether the ball was caught or not.
Late in the first half, with Clemson up 10-7 and deep in its own territory, Will Shipley carried the ball loosely between the tackles and lost the ball. It bounced right toward two Louisville defenders. Somehow Joseph Ngata managed to recover it, and the offense went down the field for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 17-7 lead.
The premise here is not to say Clemson got lucky in this game, because Louisville was close to having at least two more turnovers in its own right.
The idea is more big picture, which is not a pretty picture as it relates to the Tigers and protecting the football.
After committing just five turnovers in the first seven games, Clemson has racked up nine in the last three.
Once upon a time, the 2016 team committed 28 turnovers on the season and a whopping 10 over a three-game stretch. That team lost just one game, and of course won the national title.
Once upon this time, the current team is not talented enough to overcome such trends and be the last team standing.
