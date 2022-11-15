CLEMSON -- Before Clemson found its rhythm on its first drive Saturday, Louisville had two chances to intercept DJ Uiagalelei on one play.

His throw on a slant route to Brannon Spector came out hot and wide.

Spector had no shot at it, but corner Kei'Trel Clark did. The ball caromed high into the air, and corner Quincy Riley dived for it.

Fortunately for Clemson, it was ruled incomplete. Fortunately for Clemson, there were precious few camera angles to indicate whether the ball was caught or not.

Late in the first half, with Clemson up 10-7 and deep in its own territory, Will Shipley carried the ball loosely between the tackles and lost the ball. It bounced right toward two Louisville defenders. Somehow Joseph Ngata managed to recover it, and the offense went down the field for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 17-7 lead.