Perhaps the one Clemson defensive player who needs to have the biggest summer to take the next step and expand his role?

----------------------------

Malcolm Greene was out of sight and out of mind for the entirety of spring practice as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

After showing real flashes as a freshman, Greene was a bit more of an obscurity last season and didn't make the jump we anticipated in playing a total of 181 snaps. And surely his shoulder injury had something to do with that.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

This summer and August camp could be considered a fresh start for both Greene and Fred Davis, who were involved in the high-speed car crash that left a mail carrier debilitated and got both players off on the wrong foot to the season.