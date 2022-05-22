Perhaps the one Clemson offensive player who needs to have the biggest summer to take the next step and expand his role?

----------------------------

Dabo Swinney almost stopped himself during the spring when he marveled at the progress of Joseph Ngata.

Yes, he'd been there before. And been made fun of by fans when the production didn't match the hype.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

There are a number of players that need to have big offseasons, particularly on an offensive side that choked and sputtered last season and showed from the very start that they didn't have the best spring and summer after the departure of some key figures.