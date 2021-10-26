**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | Before even one practice of August camp, Dabo Swinney advised everyone to take a picture of the 2021 group of receivers because one day we'd all be counting the number of NFL players in the shot.

"Man, this is a really talented group," he said then. "They are all at different stages as far as where they're going in their careers, but if you look back at that picture in six years I think you're going to be pretty impressed with what these guys end up doing if the Lord keeps them healthy."

If we're being fair-minded, we're not mocking Swinney's fanciful long-term outlook for this group. Because there were surely days in 2010 and 2011 when some of us might've LOL'd at his rave reviews of Adam Humphries, Jaron Brown and others who have made a lot of money in the NFL. Not to mention days in 2015 when his praise of Hunter Renfrow was greeted less as valuable insight and more as a punch line to anonymous cynics on message boards.