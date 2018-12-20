THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel For the second time in as many days, Clemson has beaten its old ACC rival for one of its major instate recruiting targets. Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam signed with Clemson during a commitment ceremony at his school Thursday afternoon.

Putnam (6-4, 285), ranked No. 106 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Florida State. Auburn was also among the finalists for Putnam, who cited offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and many others during the process. All told, Putnam claimed 30 offers. Nabbing Putnam represents a huge late victory for Clemson, as he had been viewed as a battle between Auburn and FSU throughout the fall. Putnam had expressed the intent to check out Clemson one more time after a quick day trip to campus during the spring, and it was during his official visit a month ago for the Duke game that the Tigers made a substantial leap into contention. Clemson drew his final official visit, as Putnam went to Auburn in September and FSU in October.

Putnam is shown here with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell during an in-home visit earlier this month. Putnam Family - TI File

This marks the second straight cycle the Tigers have snatched a decorated offensive lineman during the early signing period, following in the footsteps of their surprise acquisition of five-star Jackson Carman last December. Putnam becomes Clemson’s 27th member of this recruiting class, and his addition lifts the Tigers to No. 5 in the Rivals.com team standings. Interior offensive line help accounted for one of Clemson’s biggest needs in this class. Putnam – who won his state’s 3A wrestling championship a year ago – projects to play guard or center at the college level. He factors in as Clemson’s 17th expected midyear enrollee. Clemson's coaches continue to be involved with numerous 2019 prospects and may take more commitments in the 2019 recruiting class. Tigerillustrated.com will continue to track potential additions to the class throughout January and into February 6, the second National Signing Day of the 2018-2019 cycle.

