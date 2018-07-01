Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s so difficult for a first-year freshman quarterback to succeed out of the gate because he is usually being asked to accomplish more challenging tasks at a higher rate of proficiency than he’s ever had to before, and with less margin for error.

Put another way, it’s why recruiting evaluations for quarterbacks typically are 50/50 hit-or-miss. College ball is often a drastically different game than what they’ve played before.

What high school quarterbacks are charged to do by their coaches typically pales in comparison to the responsibilities of a college quarterback, which is logical.