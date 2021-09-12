Questions to ponder

**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were not perfect.

On the whole they were both brilliant, generational and transformative. But there were brief moments, a pick-6 or a missed read here and there, when they showed evidence of being human.

In the wake of those rare instances, we can't recall Dabo Swinney tearing into them like he did DJ Uiagalelei on Saturday after his errant screen pass resulted in a tipped-ball interception.

Swinney said after the game that Uiagalelei had an excellent day, save for that interception. But if you were paying attention you saw the head coach spending a lot of time giving his quarterback some tough love.