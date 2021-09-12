Questions to ponder
CLEMSON | Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were not perfect.
On the whole they were both brilliant, generational and transformative. But there were brief moments, a pick-6 or a missed read here and there, when they showed evidence of being human.
In the wake of those rare instances, we can't recall Dabo Swinney tearing into them like he did DJ Uiagalelei on Saturday after his errant screen pass resulted in a tipped-ball interception.
Swinney said after the game that Uiagalelei had an excellent day, save for that interception. But if you were paying attention you saw the head coach spending a lot of time giving his quarterback some tough love.
Maybe Swinney was stewing exclusively over that one play. Or maybe his scrutiny was about something bigger and broader.
We certainly don't want to read too much into the grief Swinney gave his quarterback both immediately and well after that mistake.
But it does seem to provide some notable insight into the growth process of this quarterback compared to his two distinguished predecessors.
