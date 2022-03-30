ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- Who knows how much might have been different for the offensive line last season had Dietrick Pennington been healthy.

It's seldom wise to pin high expectations on a freshman offensive lineman who arrives over the summer, but you never know.

Looking forward, though? Doesn't seem crazy to think Pennington could be a key piece to the 2022 offensive line once he returns to full strength.

"We feel like Dietrick had a chance to compete and be a starter for us last year," Dabo Swinney said. "So getting him back is a big shot."

The "getting back" part is yet unresolved as far as a timetable. Pennington suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 11 against South Carolina State.