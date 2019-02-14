THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Last week, reporters were asking Clemson's players and coaches about successfully overcoming the devastation of the N.C. State loss on Jan. 26.

You know what happened that day. You also know what happened after that day. When everyone outside was wondering how they'd recover, the Tigers pulled themselves up off the floor and showed they were just fine.

In the midst of four consecutive wins, punctuated by an impressive victory over a good Virginia Tech team, the awful feeling from that gut punch in Raleigh was viewed in the past tense. Something they'd moved on from, learned from, and wouldn't have to deal with again.

Now, after another buzzer-beating defeat last night at Miami, they have to deal with it again.

First off, we need to dispense with the notion that last night was just like that afternoon at N.C. State. In that you chalk them both up to awful luck and then move on.