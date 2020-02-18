Recruiting Big Board: Defensive End
After posting a program-best No. 2-ranked signing class this winter, Clemson's coaching staff has turned the page in aim of netting the nation’s top class with Dabo Swinney’s next recruiting go-round.
Recruiting Big Board is a feature Tigerillustrated.com releases to subscribers periodically throughout the year as we take an inside look at where Clemson stands with the notable names on its board.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
ALSO SEE: Recruiting Big Board - Offensive Line | Recruiting Big Board: Linebacker
Today’s breakdown: Defensive ends.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news