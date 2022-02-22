The page has turned to the next recruiting class.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

While the program is coming off its fifth straight top-10 signing haul, Clemson has a statement to make in reestablishing itself among the recruiting elite.

In this popular series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com goes position by position and takes an inside look at whom Clemson is courting and where it stands with the leading candidates on its recruiting board.

Earlier this month we kicked off the 2023 class version by examining the safeties.

ALSO SEE: Recruiting Big Board: Safety

Today's installment breaks down the defensive tackles: