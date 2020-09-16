High school football seasons are underway, meaning the recruiting cycle has entered the final turn before hitting the home stretch toward the December signing period.

While most of its recruiting class has been put in place, Clemson approaches the final months with a couple of remaining desires as well as an open mind should a need surface late.

Coaches this month are now allowed to communicate directly to juniors, and the staff will be paying close attention to prospect film for evaluation in extending more 2022 offers as well as setting their course with specific recruits already offered.

Recruiting Big Board is a feature Tigerillustrated.com releases periodically to take an inside look at where Clemson stands with the notable names on its recruiting board.