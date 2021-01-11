TigerIllustrated - Recruiting Big Board: Linebacker

All eyes are on the next prizes.

The journey to put together what might be a sixth top-five recruiting class over the last seven cycles is underway, as Clemson has already secured a trio of four-star junior commitments.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at whom Clemson's staff is courting and where it stands with the leading candidates on its recruiting board.