The page has turned to the next recruiting class.

While the program is coming off its fifth straight top-10 signing haul, Clemson has a statement to make in reestablishing itself among the recruiting elite.

In this popular series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com goes position by position and takes an inside look at whom Clemson is courting and where it stands with the leading candidates on its recruiting board.

Last week, we kicked off the 2023 class version by examining the safeties. Earlier this week we covered defensive tackles.

Today's installment breaks down the tight ends: