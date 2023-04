Actions speak louder than words. But the fact Clemson staffers are speaking a lot of words about the recruiting significance of the spring game is the eye-catching action.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Dabo Swinney has encouraged fans to show up for the final scrimmage before. It's been a few years, though, since Swinney made a plea that can remotely compare to last week's -- when he laid out a handful of reasons Death Valley needs to be as packed as possible come Saturday's 1 p.m. Orange and White game.