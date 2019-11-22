THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There’s plenty on the line next weekend as No. 3 Clemson and South Carolina convene at season’s end once again.

The Tigers seek to add another notch of rivalry dominance to their belt with a sixth straight series victory. Not to mention the college football playoff stakes, as Clemson tentatively holds the No. 3 spot among four playoff bids and presumably cannot afford a blemish on the resume this close to the final verdict.

Meanwhile, the only way for the Gamecocks to salvage this year’s demise is undercut Clemson’s shot at repeating as national champs. And they do so with coach Will Muschamp’s job security having turned into a sideshow through the administration’s actions over the last week.

In our annual feature, Tigerillustrated.com reached out to some of the nation's highest rated prospects for their predictions on next Saturday’s outcome.