No. 1 Clemson will play host to its first top-10 home battle in five years Saturday as No. 7 Miami comes to town.

The Tigers have won seven of their nine overall top-10 battles during that span.

One could argue that this is Clemson’s most anticipated regular-season conference clash since Deshaun Watson and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson squared off in 2016.

For this feature, Tigerillustrated.com reached out to a wide range of highly-rated prospects and Clemson targets to collect their predictions and thoughts on how Saturday night's showdown in Death Valley will play out: