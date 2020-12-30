TigerIllustrated - Recruits predict the outcome of Clemson vs. Ohio State matchup - Part 2

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

No one has wielded a hotter brand on the recruiting trail than Ohio State.

With two national championships and four title game appearances the last six seasons, the proof is in Clemson’s product.

The stakes are always high when these two teams clash, and they meet once again with Friday night’s Sugar Bowl semifinal in New Orleans.

Clemson looks to extend its relatively recent postseason flex over the Buckeyes, having previously prevailed in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl semifinals, 2016 Fiesta Bowl semis and 2014 Gator Bowl.

In the second installment of this feature, Tigerillustrated.com reached out to a range of highly-rated recruits for their predictions on whether Clemson or Ohio State would advance to this year’s championship on Jan. 11 in Miami: