TigerIllustrated - Recruits react to another Clemson playoff run

Finally, a shred of normalcy to close such an unpredictably chaotic and tumultuous year.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs … again. For the sixth straight year, the longest streak in the country. Against familiar foe Ohio State, and with Alabama presumably awaiting in the national championship as so often has been the case.

Ah, like a security blanket.

In this popular feature with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com reached out to some of the nation's top prospects for their thoughts on what they saw this past weekend as well as what they expect going forward as Clemson prepares for the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl: