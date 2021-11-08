CLEMSON | For a while now we've been saying that the what-if snake bites both ways, that every missed play you can think of in a narrow loss has a counter in the form of a made play in a narrow win.

At this point there's little doubt that the defense's ability to buckle down in the shadow of its own end zone has been the chief ingredient in Clemson sitting here at 6-3 instead of 3-6 or maybe worse.

Twenty-two times this season, opposing offenses have reached the red zone. And 16 times they have walked away without a touchdown, making Clemson's red-zone touchdown yield of 27.2 percent second nationally in the FBS.

The only team better is Georgia (25 percent), whose defense has been all-time great so far.