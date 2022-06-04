Relationships matter
CLEMSON -- When he made the decision to leave the NFL for the college game in 2021, Nick Eason raised some eyebrows among his pro brethren.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
If there is a trend now, it's college coaches getting the itch to go to the NFL. And amid chaotic times wrought by NIL and the transfer portal, some see that pathway becoming a four-lane highway in the future as college coaches seek more structure and stability.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news