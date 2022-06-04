CLEMSON -- When he made the decision to leave the NFL for the college game in 2021, Nick Eason raised some eyebrows among his pro brethren.

If there is a trend now, it's college coaches getting the itch to go to the NFL. And amid chaotic times wrought by NIL and the transfer portal, some see that pathway becoming a four-lane highway in the future as college coaches seek more structure and stability.