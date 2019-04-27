Tigerillustrated.com

Socastee's Hunter Renfrow is now a Raider. Renfrow came off the board Saturday as the 11th pick of the fifth round. Oakland selected him as the 149th player overall.

Clemson has now had a sixth player taken in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Renfrow was preceded in the draft by former Tiger teammates (DE) Clelin Ferrell, (DT) Christian Wilkins, (DT) Dexter Lawrence, (DB) Trayvon Mullen and (DE) Austin Bryant.

Ferrell, Wilkins and Lawrence fell within the first 17 picks of the draft on Thursday with Ferrell going as the fourth overall pick to Oakland, followed by Wilkins' selection by Miami at No. 13. Lawrence was taken by the New York Giants as the 17th overall pick.

Friday evening, Mullen was picked 40th overall by Oakland. Mullen was the Tigers' only selection on day two of the draft.

Bryant was taken by Detroit Saturday as the 117th pick overall, 15th overall in the fourth round.

Renfrow was a key offensive piece in the Tigers' two National Championship teams in 2016 and 2018, highlighting a Clemson career where he collected 186 receptions for over 2,100 yards.

The former walk-on and Shrine Bowler was billed by Rivals.com as a two-star prospect in 2014. Renfrow ultimately chose the Tigers after considering a scholarship from Appalachian State.

