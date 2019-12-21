THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When a program is taking a bit of a dip but is loaded with young talent, it's customary to say something to the effect of: "You'd better get Team A this year, because they're going to be hard to beat in the future."

Clemson, in piling up stellar recruiting class after stellar recruiting class, seems to have redefined the above notion.