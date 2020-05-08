CLEMSON | Our friend Mike Farrell published his early top 10 picks for the 2021 NFL Draft, and we almost did a double-take when we saw Alabama's Najee Harris at No. 10.

Not necessarily because we think another running back -- say, Travis Etienne or Chuba Hubbard -- is better.

But more because a running back was listed at all.