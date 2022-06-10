Rise and shine?
CLEMSON -- Clemson's offensive line is a major theme for 2022, and within that are top-of-mind subplots that loom as highly important.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Where there is a Will (Putnam) at center, will there be a way?
Will the significant offseason strides made by Tristan Leigh materialize into him becoming a legit rotational option?
Blake Miller and Collin Sadler look the part. Can they play it as freshmen and be contributors?
Somewhat lost in the shuffle is the presence of four linemen from the freshman Class of 2020 who have done little of note to date.
Not that they should have become standouts by now.
More that there's very much a need for this group to take a significant step this season.
Here's that group, and the experience to date:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news