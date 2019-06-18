CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Bryan Bresee (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

MORE: About the Five-Star Challenge The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, and with 100 of the top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes in attendance many college programs and their fan bases are going to keenly interested in the event's outcome. One of those programs is Clemson. Below are three reasons why.

CAN BRYAN BRESEE MAKE A CASE FOR NO. 1 OVERALL?

The Tigers already have a commitment from the No. 1 player in the country, but the race for the top spot is still very much on. One prospect that has been in the discussion since the start of rankings cycle is Breese, a massive defensive lineman in the mold of past Tigers five-stars like Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence. Breese has excelled at regional events, but next week he will have a chance to show that he can dominate all comers. If he does that, he could challenge his fellow future Tiger for the top spot.

CAN WALKER PARKS EARN HIS FIFTH STAR?

The Tigers are on track to finish with the nation’s top recruiting class and could further the distance between themselves and the pack if a few of their commits continue to rise in the rankings. One of the guys that has seen his stock soar in recent months is Walker Parks, who went from a three-star prospect to inside the Rivals100 while securing a spot in the Five-Star Challenge as well. Parks has made tremendous strides from a technique standpoint and that combined with his physical prowess make him a potential five-star candidate. If he dominates in Atlanta, it will only help his case.

WILL DEMONTE CAPEHART CEMENT HIS STATUS?