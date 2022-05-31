Clemson needs to replenish the pass-rushing cupboard this recruiting class, and one of the nation's best off the edge is a headliner for this weekend's major official visit gathering.

Highland Home (Ala.) four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk kicks off a slate of four official visits with the Tigers, who coincidentally began their courtship one year ago with his appearance at the Dabo Swinney Camp.