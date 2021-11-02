**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Clemson extended a rare new offer this past weekend to a Rivals100 visitor.

Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star junior interior lineman Harris Sewell became the Tigers' fifth line offer for the 2023 class upon attending their 30-20 victory against Florida State.