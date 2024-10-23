Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
Room to improve
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Under third-year coordinator Wes Goodwin, Clemson ranks just 53rd nationally in total defense, 61st in scoring defense, 52nd in run defense and 71st in pass defense.

As open date week practice rolls on in Clemson this week ahead of next weekend's home matchup with Louisville, Tigerillustrated.com puts the Tigers' leaky defense under the microscope today for a closer look.

ROOM TO IMPROVE (For subscribers-only)

