Roster rebuild ahead for Clemson

We believe Brad Brownell has shown more capable of consistently maneuvering this NIL and transfer-heavy college basketball space than any other ACC coach outside of Duke's Jon Scheyer, and their cases aren't remotely comparable because of the resources afforded the Blue Devils.

Roster building is among his greatest assets, and we'd contend Brownell has proved deft at putting the pieces together on a relatively modest but nonetheless sufficient budget.

But Clemson is about to face a rebuild the likes of which Brownell hasn't encountered perhaps to this point in his lengthy tenure with the program.

We have much more on that front and what's ahead for Clemson's staff in the coming weeks and months, potential transfers, redshirt and true freshmen, plus our very latest intel on veteran guard Jaeden Zackery.

