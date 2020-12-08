 TigerIllustrated - Run to 1
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-08 14:53:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Run to 1

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

It's common and reasonable to think Trevor Lawrence is the main reason next week's game against Notre Dame will be a rematch made in Clemson heaven.

It also sounds weird.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Because, well, Lawrence's backup was pretty freaking good when Clemson suffered a 47-40 double-overtime loss in South Bend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}