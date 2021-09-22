**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | In the second half of the spring game last April, Dabo Swinney chatted with the ESPN announcers covering the game and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain asked him what he wanted to see in DJ Uiagalelei's development moving into the spring and summer.

The answer left no doubt, at least in our mind, of what Swinney and the offensive staff had planned for Trevor Lawrence's replacement:

The quarterback in this offense is almost always a dual threat, and Uiagalelei was going to be that too.