CLEMSON -- The spring game was 10 days ago, and since then the common take on Cade Klubnik's day has been fully formed as rather underwhelming.

This take is based largely on what happened when he threw the ball, and of course that part is important.

The underthrown deep ball to Cole Turner early, the two tipped-ball interceptions, the tendency to drift backward trying to buy time to throw it ... all reasonable things to scrutinize.

Yet we need to be careful to not allow the scrutiny of those parts to totally overshadow another part that happens to be important -- vitally important, we'd say.

This kid can really run.