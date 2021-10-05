**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

CLEMSON | Late in the first half in Athens on Saturday, Kirby Smart was irate with Stetson Bennett.

He tore into his backup quarterback as he got to the sideline, and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit assumed it was related to the incomplete passes Bennett threw on second and third down.

It didn't take a skilled lip-reader to learn otherwise.

"Stetson," Smart said. "Run the f&%$ ball when they crash."

Smart was referring to what happened on first down, when an Arkansas defensive end committed to the running back and Bennett gave it to the back anyway instead of pulling and taking off toward the green grass on the outside.

The episode instantly made you think of what's going on right now at Clemson, as DJ Uiagalelei's role in the running game is obviously expanding but also obviously not including much in the way of pulls on the zone read.