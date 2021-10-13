Running theme
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
****************************************
CLEMSON | It's not totally normal for a head coach to explicitly articulate his designs on attacking another team, but Dabo Swinney came close yesterday.
He was asked a question that's been on the minds of a lot of folks recently as Clemson's downfield passing game has been more implosive than explosive.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news