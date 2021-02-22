CLEMSON -- It's been well established, here and elsewhere, that throwing and catching have never been more important in winning a national championship.

But the beating of that drum has drowned out the fact that running the ball is still pretty important, too.

Or maybe the more precise way to put it in the current era of college football: Having a dynamic playmaking threat at running back is pretty important, too.

As much as the past three national champions have been distinguished for their quarterbacks and receivers, the running backs have left their imprints too.