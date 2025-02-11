BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We just met with Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of Clemson rising sophomore linebacker and 2024 ACC Rookie Of The Year Sammy Brown.

Like his older brother, Max also is a Rivals100 member, billed 52nd nationally overall regardless of position.

In our conversation with the younger Brown, he weighed in on what he's heard from Sammy on new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, his impressions of Ben Boulware, Dabo Swinney, Clemson's football program, his recruitment and more.

SAMMY's BROTHER TALKS NEW CLEMSON COACHES, UPDATES RECRUITING (For subscribers)