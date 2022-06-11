 TigerIllustrated - Saturday A.M. Camp Nuggets
Saturday A.M. Camp Nuggets

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The Dabo Swinney Camp gets back underway this morning with numerous high-profile juniors expected on campus.

But the big development for recruiting comes around noon as Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson announces his destination.

Rockwall (TX) four-star wideout and Tigerillustrated.com Clemson projection Noble Johnson.
Rockwall (TX) four-star wideout and Tigerillustrated.com Clemson projection Noble Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

We brought to light Johnson (6-2, 205), ranked No. 210 nationally by Rivals.com, as a Tigerillustrated.com projection on Wednesday morning.

Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss and Tennessee are the other finalists.

**** A major target joined today's guest list as Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland junior four-star tackle Kam Pringle decided yesterday to move his camp return a day earlier.

