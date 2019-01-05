Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

First of all, in some ways time flies but in others it doesn’t. Case in point: Doesn’t it feel like five or six years ago when Derrick Henry was the bell-cow running back for the Crimson Tide? Or 10 years ago when Hunter Renfrow was a fresh-faced redshirt freshman who created surprise when he did big things?

Thinking from then to now, you just marvel at how both programs have adapted. Nick Saban was in the early stages of modernizing his offense at that time, when Lane Kiffin was at the controls. Now, the Crimson Tide is a killing machine on offense to complement its typical soul-crushing defense.