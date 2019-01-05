Saturday Evening Update From San Jose
The latest on weekend coaching rumors, this time concerning Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who earlier this winter has already been contacted by Tennessee about its offensive coordinator post.
And what we are hearing on Clemson cornerback Mark Fields.
