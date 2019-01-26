Saturday Elite Junior Day Nuggets
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
**** Clemson’s junior day will get underway at around 10 a.m., as prospects are scheduled to check in the hour leading up to then.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news