Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Pretty crazy that, just a year ago, Trevor Lawrence was the great sensation who had yet to play in a college game.

There's no shortage of appreciation for Lawrence at present, but the intense focus on other new guys has sort of made him an afterthought relative to the hysteria surrounding him last spring.

It's probably mostly because everyone already knows he's the best quarterback in college football. He demonstrated that against Alabama and Notre Dame, for sure. So now the natural tendency is for fans to place their attention on other commodities.