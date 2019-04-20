Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As Clemson's yearly addition of more elite talent continues, so too does the spotlight on the talent that's just arrived.

Invariably, you realize all that attention on freshmen tends to overshadow the guys who just went through the same process a year earlier. As in: "Oh look, there's Jackson Carman and K.J. Henry. They're still pretty good."

When the presence of supremely gifted athletes starts slipping your mind, you know you're following a bit of a powerhouse.