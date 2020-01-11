50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

-- Tigerillustrated.com has more on the Chase Brice rumors that have not gone away this week, even as Clemson touched down in New Orleans Friday afternoon.

-- What we heard Saturday morning on 5-star QB recruit and midyear enrollee D.J. Uiagalelei.

-- We have the latest on Clemson's final day of practice.

-- What one Clemson defensive player told us after being in New Orleans less than 24 hours.

-- And what one LSU assistant coach told us earlier this morning.



SATURDAY NUGGETS FROM NEW ORLEANS (For subscribers-only)