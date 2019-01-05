Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 11:42:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Saturday Nuggets From San Jose

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

Former starting quarterback turned backup Kelly Bryant did Clemson a favor leaving the team when he did. That's the prevailing sentiment now. And apparently several Clemson players, understandably, concur.

And more on the tremendous acquisition of talent by both Alabama and Clemson, particularly on offense and why it's going to be quite difficult for the rest of the college football world to catch up any time soon.

