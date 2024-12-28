BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The NCAA transfer portal closes tonight.

As Tigerillustrated.com has shared with subscribers this month, Clemson's staff has not expected any key departures for other schools as its focus remains on roster retention.

While the winter transfer portal window closes tonight, there are exceptions. Any team still playing has a five-day window following its final contest during which players can enter. So Clemson's staff theoretically could have new options to choose from beyond the names currently in the portal pool.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more in that regard in our Monday Insider.

But first, a smattering of Saturday portal nuggets for subscribers.

SATURDAY PORTAL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)