 TigerIllustrated - Saturday Update
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 08:03:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Saturday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Earlier this week Paul Finebaum was up to his typical tricks when he interviewed Gene Sapakoff of The Post and Courier and asked what could be amiss at Clemson in the wake of Trevor Lawrence sitting for this game.

Yes, you read that right. Clemson, and particularly Dabo Swinney, is choosing to listen to the advice of medical professionals while following the phased protocols of returning players to competition after positive COVID tests.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}