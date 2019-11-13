THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Fans don't always fully appreciate the present, and that's fine.

Fans are emotional by definition, so there's naturally a segment of them who might freak out a little when the star quarterback throws a few interceptions right into the chest of an opposing player, or when it takes a stop on a two-point conversion to swat away a team you thought you'd beat by four or five touchdowns.

University and athletics department administrators are a bit different. Yes, they are emotionally invested in what happens on fall Saturdays. But they are not as much a part of the emotional rollercoaster that fans tend to ride, even in the midst of great success. They take a more clinical, objective view of things because that's what they're paid to do.

You can bet your house that, in the minds of the movers and shakers at Clemson, recent events elsewhere have reinforced the desire to fully savor and appreciate what is taking place right here, right now.

Down in Columbia, the football program seems like a mess after Appalachian State walked into Williams-Brice Stadium and left with a win despite producing one offensive touchdown and 202 total yards. The Gamecocks are highly likely to finish 4-8 with games remaining at Texas A&M and at home against that team from the Upstate.